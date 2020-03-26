Vijender Singh Trolled for 'Stay Positive' Tweet As Boxer Appeals to Stay Calm At Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

File photo of Vijender Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As India continues to be under a 21-day lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak celebrities are making good use of social media to connect with their fans and spread the importance of staying indoors. Celebrated Indian boxer Vijender Singh, who is known for his outspoken opinions, took to Twitter and urged followers to stay at home. "Stay home stay calm stay positive," tweeted Vijender with a punch emoji. However, some of the followers trolled the boxer for writing the word positive. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federer, Ganguly and Others Come Forward in Fight Against COVID-19.

In response to Vijender's tweet, one of the users wrote, "No. Need of hour is stay negative." "Bhai ji positive word se hi darr lgta h ab to (brother, we fear word positive now a days)," wrote another user.

Though Vijender chose not to respond to such replies, his followers kept trolling the boxer for using word positive in reference to 'testing positive for coronavirus'. Here are some of the responses, Vijender received. Shikhar Dhawan Urges Citizens to Donate Towards Prime Minister Relief Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Positive? NO bro ...Stay Negative 😊 #CoronaHumor — Dr Shah Rasik (@ShahRasiq1) March 26, 2020

Stay positive nhi..Stay Negative🤣 — आज़ाद (@Aazad15Aug1947) March 26, 2020

Sir positive ka man sun आजकल हम नेगेटिव हो जाते है। Correct sentence will be Stay at home and be negative. — DHANANJAY (@Imdjyadav) March 26, 2020

Positive nhi Bhai sahab negative bolo..... Positive nhi aana — Pankaj Vashist (@sharmapggn) March 26, 2020

Nopes... Stay negative.... 😏 — Jerry (@JaiSangwan6) March 26, 2020

Positive !!! No no no We are negetive . Covid-19 . . 🤣😂 — Shibananda Mohanty (@Shibananda_M) March 26, 2020

India's first Olympic medal-winning boxer on March 25 condemned the terrorist attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan, which left 25 dead. "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on our sikh brothers in Kabul and condole with the victims wahe guru ji mer keryo sab te," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, it is day two of the 21-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced the two-week lockdown, with effect from March 25, and urged fellow citizens to stay indoors.