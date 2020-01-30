WWE NXT January 29, 2020 Episode Results: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne Win Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Trophy; The BroserWeights to Face The Undisputed Era at TakeOver in Portland

Matt Riddle And Pete Dunne (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, The BroserWeights created a unique memory for themselves as they won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Trophy on WWE NXT episode on January 29, 2020. They defeated Grizzled Young Veterans to win this high-esteemed trophy. With this victory, The BroserWeights now will face 'The Undisputed Era' Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish for NXT Tag Team Champions. In the below article we will also help you with other results from WWE NXT January 29, 2020. WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Drew McIntyre Wins Rumble Match; Edge Surprise Fans By His Return.

The inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson & James Drake left no stone unturned in grabbing the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Trophy. The Grizzled Young Veterans injured The BroserWeights outside the ring during the match, however, Riddle and Dune ensured that they walk out victorious. Apart, from that, we saw contract signing between Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa for a championship match at NXT TakeOver: Portland. In this segment, Ciampa crashed WWE NXT Champion through the table. WWE Raw January 27, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 36; Randy Orton Assaults Edge (View Pics)

Finn Balor defeated Trent Seven and indeed made a clear statement to stay away from his rivalry with Johnny Gargano. The Prince is eager to put on his hand on Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver in Portland. Dominik Dijakovic won against Damian Priest and thereby entitled himself to face Keith Lee for NXT North American Champion at the upcoming TakeOver event.

The BroserWeights Celebrating Their Victory

The BroserWeights Pose With Triple H

Winning the #DustyClassic with that type of performance in the finals, is what elevates careers. Congratulations to @PeteDunneYxB and @SuperKingofBros. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7asbgei7CA — Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2020

Adam Cole Put Through The Table

Another day at the office. Another day closer to bringing Goldie home? 🖤💛#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/erY7urUDTY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020

The table is all set for NXT TakeOver: Portland which is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2020. Fans will eagerly look forward to big matches like The BroserWeights vs The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa and not to forget Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for NXT Women's Championship.