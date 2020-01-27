WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Drew McIntyre Wins Rumble Match; Edge Surprise Fans By His Return

WWE Royal Rumble (Photo Credits: Instagram/WWE)

WWE's first pay-per-view of the new year ‘Royal Rumble 2020’ lived up to all the hype and was one of the most memorable one in recent times. The event included some memorable matches in both men’s and women’s category but the biggest result came in the main event of the PPV when Drew McIntire won the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match. The 'Scottish Psychopath' eliminated ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns in the end over the rope to book a place in the main event of the biggest showpiece in sports-entertainment history, WrestleMania. WWE Raw January 20, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy Defeat The Viking Raiders To Become Tag Team Champions (View Pics).

One of the biggest surprises of the pay-per-view was the return of Edge as 'The Rated-R Superstar' entered at No. 21 in the Rumble match before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. This was his first in-ring action since retirement in 2011. In other matches, The Fiend ‘Bray Wyatt’ defended his Universal title against Daniel Bryan. One of the most entertaining fights of the evening was Roman Reigns vs King Corbin as the two battled it out in a fall-count anywhere match, which Reigns won the event after the mid-match attack by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Flair won the women’s Rumble match to earn a championship match at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch retained her title by tapping-out Asuka while Bailey overcame the challenge of Lacey Evans. Andrade, on the other hand, defeated Humberto Carrilo as he defended his US Championship. ‘Celtic Warrior’ Sheamus made a triumphant return in the ring as he defeated Shorty G in the Kick-Off show match.