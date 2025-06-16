  • Videos
    Noida: Viral Video Shows Woman Sitting on Bike's Tank, Hugging Helmetless Rider; Police Issue INR 53,500 E-Challan
    WWE RAW Tonight, June 16: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to Appear, Fatal Four-Way Match for King of the Ring Tournament and Other Exciting Matches To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix

    This week's Monday Night Raw is set to air live from the Resch Centre in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Take a look at what fans can expect from WWE Monday Night Raw on June 16 episode.

    Sports Utkarsh Rathour| Jun 16, 2025 04:54 PM IST
    WWE RAW Tonight, June 16: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to Appear, Fatal Four-Way Match for King of the Ring Tournament and Other Exciting Matches To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix
    WWE RAW matchcard for June 16. (Photo credits: X/@WWE)

    This June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw will see the filling remaining two slots in the King and Queen of the Ring tournament semi-finals. This week's Raw is set to air live from the Resch Centre in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Multiple top superstars have been advertised for the show, including the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Jey Uso, Rusev, Sheamus, and Stephanie Vaquer, among others, will also feature in this week's Raw. Let us now take a look at some of the exciting match cards for the upcoming Monday Night Raw. WWE Supershow Mexico: Superstars Like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Stephanie Vaquer Set To Appear On Two Wrestling Shows in July.

    World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to Appear

    Newly crowned World Heavyweight champion, Gunther, is set to appear on this week's Raw. Gunther is likely to celebrate his win over Jey Uso on last week's Monday Night Raw in the main event. However, with the Night of Champions coming closer, the champion will have his hands full.

    Fatal Four-Way Match for the King of the Ring Tournament

    This week's show will see the final match of the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament. Rusev, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Jey Uso will lock faces in a Fatal Four-Way match. The winner of this match will battle Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals.

    Fatal Four-way Match for the Queen of the Ring Tournament

    The final match of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will see the returning Asuka facing Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer in a fatal four-way match to decide the final female contestant in the semi-finals. The winner of this match will meet Alex Bliss in the semi-finals.

    Bayley to Appear

    Bayley is to make an appearance following her return and attack Becky Lynch. It is expected that Bayley might call out Becky Lynch for the attack during WrestleMania 41 on this week's Monday Night Raw. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, June 13: John Cena vs Ron Killings Set for Next Week After Latter’s Attack on Undisputed Champion; Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss Win and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

    Liv Morgan vs Kairi Sane

    Liv Morgan will battle Kairi Sane in a singles match on this week's Monday Night Raw. Liv Morgan will also tell why she attacked Nikki Bella on last week's episode. Nikki Bella, who made her return, was brutally attacked by Liv Morgan.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 04:54 PM IST.

    Gunther Jey Uso Monday Night RAW Rusev

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Gunther Jey Uso Monday Night RAW Rusev Sheamus World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WWE Monday Night RAW WWE RAW
