Ever since acquiring Lucha Libre AAA, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has pushed its content towards the more Latin American market, which sees them put wrestlers like Penta, Rey Fenix, and El Hijo del Vikingo in action on RAW, SmackDown, and PLE. Now, WWE have announced as many as two events as part of WWE Supershow Mexico, to cash in on the AAA popularity, marking the company's return to the country after 2024. In a post by WWE Español, the wrestling giant also confirmed the lineup for the Supershows, which will take place on July 26 and July 27, and will see wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Penta, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Stephanie Vaquer in action, along with other stars. Check out WWE's post below. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, June 13: John Cena vs Ron Killings Set for Next Week After Latter’s Attack on Undisputed Champion; Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss Win and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Adds Two Supershows

🔥 ¡WWE regresa a México con dos Supershows llenos de acción! 🔥 Disfruta en vivo a tus superestrellas favoritas el sábado 26 de julio en Arena CDMX y el domingo 27 en Arena Monterrey. 🎟 Preventa Banco Azteca: 16 y 17 de junio 🎟 Preventa WWE: 18 de junio 🎟 Venta general: a… pic.twitter.com/Dm0F9wHa5P — WWE Español (@wweespanol) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)