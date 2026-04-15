Toaster brings a refreshing blend of humour and suspense, setting itself apart from conventional Bollywood entertainers. With an unusual premise and unpredictable storytelling, the film leans into absurdity while slowly building tension. 'Toaster' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao's Miserly Obsession Sparks Chaos in Upcoming Comedy-drama.

‘Toaster’ Movie Review

The story follows Ramakant, a miserly man whose obsession with a toaster spirals out of control. What starts as a simple desire to reclaim an expensive gift soon turns into a chaotic journey involving misunderstandings, crime, and even murder. Through this bizarre chain of events, the film explores themes of greed, insecurity, and human obsession. Despite its originality, the pacing occasionally slows the narrative. However, the film’s offbeat tone and unexpected twists make it an engaging watch, especially for viewers who enjoy unconventional cinema over mainstream storytelling.

Critics’ Reviews

The Sunday Guardian: Toaster has received mixed to positive responses, with praise for its originality and performances. While some viewers enjoy its quirky storytelling, others find the pacing uneven. Overall, it can be rated around 3.5 out of 5 stars for its unique concept and execution.

The Indian Express: Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao) is not just a kanjoos. He is the kind of maha-kanjoos who feels like he’s won a lottery if a telephone company returns the six rupees he insists it owes him. Six, yes, count ‘em. His comely wife Shilpa (Sanya Malhotra), addicted to crime shows, hates the fact that they live in a building society full of senior citizens, one of them being a Mrs D’Souza (Seema Pahwa), who can be sweet-talked into reducing their rent.

Koimoi: But let me not sugarcoat this, it literally took me almost 5 hours to complete this unnecessary, no-humour comedy film, and I think that it more than well describes that the film does not serve its major purpose – entertainment! Directed by Vivek Daschaudary and written by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial, and Anagh Mukherjee, the film left me frustrated and irritated! Not because it is bad, but because it is made by people who actually have a very good skill set in filmmaking! Right from the creative team to the technical team to the star cast!

The Hindu: It also doesn’t help that the visual grammar of the film is unceremoniously Netflix-coded, with the generic tints of blue and yellow perforating the frame, taking away any sense of realism and revelling only in an extended feeling of plasticity. After a point then, even the novelty of its original idea disappears. The film’s second half could very well have been part of Rao’s another plotty comedy, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, as even there his character was running after a notorious video clip. Earlier, it was the actor’s ability to slip into characters and their worlds that brought newer shades of him on-screen. But now, things have been readily homogenised. The cinema of Rajkummar Rao has diversified and how. We have left behind the shimmer of an actor for the comforts of a star.

Scroll.in: Rajkummar Rao has a proven talent for playing characters who clumsily but also self-righteously dodge life’s curveballs. Right from the start, Ramakant is annoying, familiar and endearing, compensating for his pennypinching ways with wide smiles and a salesman’s charm. It’s a balancing act that’s more delicate than it looks, and is superbly conveyed by this gifted performer. Sanya Malhotra provides solid backup as the judo black belt who nevertheless can’t defend herself. Shilpa does redeem herself through her obsession with the crime show Hoshiyar Hindustan. Archana Puran Singh is an inspired casting choice as the silver-haired Malini, but Singh isn’t up to navigating Malini’s undulating mysteries.

Firstpost: It is only towards the end that he realises that he and the toaster are the cause of all the mess in his life. The real surprise of the film is Archana Puran Singh’s character (Mrs. Malini Pherwani). It shows how some people have dual characters: one for society and one for themselves and how an old woman can be a sex addict too and can have hots for younger men. Towards the end of the film, you may feel a little bit of an overstretch, but it is engaging. Toaster is just a one-time watch, and the script thins out towards the end. But don’t give it a miss if you want to have a good laugh!

Watch ‘Toaster’ Movie Trailer:

Final Verdict

Toaster thrives on its unique idea and strong performances but struggles with uneven pacing and execution. It may not cater to everyone, but for fans of dark, offbeat humour, it offers something refreshingly different.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Critics’ Reviews). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).