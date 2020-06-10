2020 Vivo Z5x Smartphone With Snapdragon 712 SoC & 5000mAh Battery Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications

2020 Vivo Z5x (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

Vivo has finally launched a new smartphone under its popular Z-series. Dubbed as a Vivo Z5x smartphone, it is technically a rebadged version of the Vivo Z5x smartphone. Launched with a starting price of RMB 1,398 for the 6GB variant, the smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Apart from the new chipset, the smartphone doesn't sport any major changes. Vivo Y50 with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 17,990; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

The phone gets a starting price of RMB 1398 which is around Rs 15,000 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM. The company is also offering another variant with 8GB of RAM model, which costs RMB 1598 that is around Rs 17,000 approximately. The phone is available in three color options - Phantom Black, Aurora, and Symphony. As far as the specifications are concerned, the handset gets a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 9-based Funtouch 9 OS out-of-the-box. The phone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage.

For photography, the Vivo Z5x 2020 comes equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear. The module comprises of a 16MP primary lens with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture lens for video calls and selfies. The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.