New Delhi, October 14: Microsoft Windows 10 support will end from October 14, 2025 (today). After this date, Microsoft will no longer provide technical assistance, security updates, or feature updates for the operating system. Users may wonder what this means for their devices, including whether their computers will continue to work or not. It is important for Windows 10 users to understand the available options and what it means for their system’s security, performance, and compatibility.

Windows 10 support will end but the operating system will keep working. After October 14, 2025, Windows 10 computers will continue to operate, but Microsoft will no longer offer technical support, software updates, or security patches. While users can still use their devices, the absence of updates increases the risk of viruses, malware, and other security threats, leaving Windows 10 computers vulnerable over time. iQOO 15 Launch on October 20 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in China; Expected Specifications, Features, Price and India, Here’s Everything To Know.

Microsoft Recommendations for Windows 10 Users

Microsoft recommends that users upgrade their devices to Windows 11 to get a secure, and efficient computing experience. For computers that do not meet the technical requirements for Windows 11, the company suggests in a support page to enrol in the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. Alternatively, users may consider replacing older devices with new ones that are compatible with Windows 11 to ensure continued support, security, and access to the latest features.

What Are the Options To Stay Supported on Windows OS?

If your Windows 10 device meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11, it may be eligible for a direct upgrade. You might have already seen a notification prompting the update. To confirm eligibility for the free upgrade, open the Start menu, go to Settings, then Update and Security, select Windows Update, and click on Check for updates. Windows 11 needs a processor running at 1 GHz or faster, with a minimum of two cores, along with at least 4GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 64GB or more. iPhone Air Price Cut: Apple’s Thinnest Smartphone Available at Exclusive Offers and Deals on Amazon and Flipkart Ahead of Diwali 2025; Check Details Here.

If you require extra time before upgrading to a new Windows 11 device or Copilot+ PC, the Consumer ESU program can provide protection for your Windows 10 system for up to one year after October 14, 2025. If your computer cannot be upgraded to Windows 11 and you do not prefer to join the Consumer ESU program, you can consider purchasing a new Windows 11-compatible PC.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Microsoft). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).