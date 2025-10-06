Mumbai, October 6: Microsoft will end its support for Windows 10 starting on October 14, 2025, leaving many PCs vulnerable to threats. The company has already announced that Windows 10 users will not receive any future updates from the mentioned date, and they are advised to switch to Windows 11 to continue receiving support and regular updates.

It is expected that around 400 million users across the globe have been using Microsoft Windows 10, and after October 14, they will face security risks amid the rising problems of ransomware, adware, and malware. As per a report by Forbes, around 41% of all PCs in the world still use Windows 10, and they have limited time to switch to its successor. OpenAI and Jony Ive Face Technical Issues While Developing Screenless AI Device, Scheduled 2026 Release May Be Delayed: Report/

The report mentioned that the number of users with the same version was 46% at the end of September 2025; however, with the date approaching, many likely switched or stopped using Windows 10. Despite this, 41% of computers, likely around 600 million, still face the issue of not receiving future updates.

Windows 10 Support Ending on October 14, 2025

Ten days from now, Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10. Out of 600 million users, an estimated 400 million will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11 due to hardware incompatibility. Some PCs or laptops need to meet the minimum requirements to install the system. The report cited PIRG, which mentioned that after Windows 8 support ended in 2016, 3.7% of people were still using it, and as of January 2023, 2.2% of users were running Windows 8.1.

The report mentioned warnings by Consumer Reports and EuroCustomers that the phasing out of Windows 10 is quick, as Microsoft launched Windows 11 four years ago. It said that this timeline is shorter compared to the past. Meta Announces Launch of Candle, ‘Largest Capacity Subsea Cable’ in Asia-Pacific Region by 2028, Spanning 8,000 Kilometres.

Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements, How to Upgrade

To run Windows 11, users need a PC with a 1 GHz or faster processor with at least 2 cores, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB or more of storage. It must support UEFI with Secure Boot, have TPM version 2.0, and a DirectX 12-compatible graphics card with WDDM 2.0 driver. A 720p display over 9” diagonally is required. An internet connection and a Microsoft account are needed for setup, and the device should be running Windows 10 version 2004 or later to upgrade.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).