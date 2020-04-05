Airtel Prepaid Users Can Now Recharge at ATMs, Big Bazaar Stores and Apollo Pharmacies Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bharti Airtel (Photo Credits: Hindustan Times)

New Delhi, April 5: Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Bharti Airtel has launched multiple ways for its customers to recharge in India. Airtel has announced that its prepaid subscribers can recharge their numbers via ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) across the country. To make this happen, Airtel has joined hands with two major banks. The telecom operator has also partnered with Apollo pharmacies and Big Bazaar for the recharge facility. Reliance Jio launches 'Recharge at ATM' Service Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Here’s How it Works.

The ATM recharge facility will be available in the ATMs of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. This development comes at a time when mobile and recharge shops are closed due to nationwide lockdown. ICICI and HDFC Bank customers would be able to recharge their Airtel numbers for the ATMs.

“We also recognise that there is a large population which isn’t online and is unable to recharge at their regular retailers. To address that, we have activated several new channels – bank ATMs, pharmacies as well as grocery stores. We also want to thank our partners – HDFC, ICICI, Apollo and Big Bazaar – who have helped us enable this in a span of days,” said Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal in an email sent to Airtel customers.

Recently, Reliance Jio had introduced 'Recharge at ATM' service. The telco had partnered with State Bank of India, DCB Bank, Axis Bank, AUF Bank, CitiBank, HDFC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.