New Delhi, May 27: Alcatel V3 5G series is launched today in India. The latest series has introduced three new models, which include the Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G smartphones. The Alcatel V3 5G series launch event revealed the price and detailed features of the new smartphones. These new devices comes with advanced specifications and features.

Alcatel has introduced its NXTPAPER technology across all models to enhance visual comfort. The advanced display technology is designed to reduce blue light emissions and also help to minimise eye strain during prolonged usage. Additionally, it features an anti-glare feature that reduces screen reflections. Alcatel has partnered with Jeeves to strengthen its after-sales support network in India. Through this collaboration, the company will offer customer service through over 300 service centres across the country. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, Alcatel V3 Classic 5G Specifications and Features

The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G includes a built-in stylus and offers four display modes for different viewing needs. The device supports eSIM and physical SIM cards and also includes NFC support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. V3 Ultra 5G is available in Hyper Blue, Champagne Gold, and Ocean Grey colour options. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a dedicated NXTPaper key to reduce blue light and glare. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. It comes with a 32MP front camera and is equipped with a 5,010mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

The Alcatel V3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The device comes with a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features Alcatel’s NXTPaper technology, offering four display modes and a dedicated NXTPaper key to reduce eye strain and glare. It comes with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone include a 5,200mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging. It includes dual stereo speakers, built-in NFC, and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 120Hz refresh rate for its display. The smartphone offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB. The smartphone includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launch Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G Price

All Alcatel V3 5G series smartphones will be available with bank offers. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is priced at INR 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The Alcatel V3 Pro 5G comes at INR 15,999 for the 8GB+256GB version. The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is available in two variants. It comes with INR 13,999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 11,999 for 4GB+128GB. The sale for all models will begin on June 2, 2025 on Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).