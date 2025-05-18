Mumbai, May 18: Alcatel announced the launch of its smartphone, the Alcatel V3 series, in India on May 27, 2025. The French tech brand, operated by TCL Communications under a Nokia license agreement, will launch the new smartphone series in India, including three models: Alcatel V3 Classic, Alcatel V3 Pro, and Alcatel V3 Ultra. The company will likely confirm all models and their names soon.

Alcatel V3 series will launch in India on May 27, 2025, at 12 PM IST, and the sale will begin on Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes. The company confirmed the launch date via its official social media account on X. Alcatel V3 Ultra will launch with a mid-range processor and specifications. OnePlus 13s Launch Date in India, Price, Specifications and Features, Know What To Expect About Upcoming Compact Smartphone by OnePlus.

Alcatel V3 Series Launch Confirmed on May 27, 2025

Mark your calendars! The big launch is happening on 27th May at 12 PM – and you don’t want to miss it! But wait… that’s not all! The #GuessTheFeature contest is now LIVE Drop your best guess & Stand a chance to Win an Alcatel Smartphone!#Alcatel #WinWithAlcatel #AlcatelIndia… pic.twitter.com/TTmPsAZraA — Alcatel India Official (@IndiaAlcatel) May 16, 2025

Alcatel V3 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Alcatel V3 Ultra will reportedly launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, providing good entry to mid-range level performance with around 4,50,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. It is expected that the V3 Ultra would feature a 6.3-inch display running at a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Reports hinted that the device's display could offer multiple modes for activities like browsing, watching videos and reading.

Alcatel V3 Ultra may have a 108MP primary camera on the rear and a 32MP selfie camera. The French tech brand will follow the Make in India initiative, and it has started partnering with Padget Electronics, a part of Dixob Technologies, to manufacture the Alcatel V3 lineup domestically. Alcatel V3 Ultra is expected to boast a 5,010mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 To Come With A19, A19 Pro Chipsets; Check Design, Camera, Display and Prices of Each Apple Smartphone.

Alcatel V3 Ultra price in India (Expected)

The Alcatel V3 Ultra India price could start around INR 20,000 or lower. The device will launch alongside the Realme GT 7 series, set to arrive on May 27, 2025. The company has yet to announce the names of the smartphones - Alcatel V3 Ultra, Alcatel V3 Classic and Alcatel V3 Pro.

