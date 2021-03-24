New Delhi, March 24: Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex Pro to India by the end of this month. Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during CES 2020. Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available on Amazon as well as on its official online store. Amazfit GTS 2 With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

According to the company, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Under these, the smartwatch is made to T-Rex withstand extreme temperatures along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, shock resistance and many more.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen (360x360 pixels) with clarity. With 3D Corning Gorilla glass, anti-fingerprint coating with an angular design, the metal-sprayed outer bezel makes the watch lightweight accompanying the watch's rugged texture. Amazfit T-Rex Pro supports 100+ sports modes to track all that you can. From heart rate, distance, speed to calories burned, almost all popular sports and activities are included.

