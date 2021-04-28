San Francisco: Amazon on Tuesday launched all-new Fire Kids Pro tablets for kids aged between 6 to 12 years and the next generation Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for kids aged between 3 to 7 years. The Fire Kids Pro tablets start at $99.99 for the Fire 7 Kids Pro, $139.99 for the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro and $199.99 for the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. The all-new Fire Kids Pro reimagines the tablet experience for kids ages 6 to 12 with features that empower kids to independently explore and expanded age-appropriate content. Amazon To Donate 10,000 Oxygen Concentrators & BiPAP Machines to Hospitals & Public Institutions Amid COVID-19 Surge in India.

"The Fire Kids Pro offers everything parents already love from our Kids tablets with a new experience that gives kids ages 6 to 12 even more of what they want -- more content, more freedom to safely explore with new features and more social connection," Kurt Beidler, General Manager, Amazon Kids & Kids+, said in a statement. The next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids includes a Fire HD 10 tablet that offers up to 12 hours of battery life and USB-C for easy charging, especially for kids. The 10.1-inch HD display coupled with fast performance makes for a great video experience, the company said.

Fire Kids Pro also comes bundled with a full-featured Fire tablet, and one year of Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ provides kids unlimited access to over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, Spanish-language content, Audible books, educational apps, and games -- all curated by kids content experts. Amazon Kids' free parental controls make it easy for grown-ups to manage their kids' screen time and digital content.

