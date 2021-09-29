Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is all set to begin on October 3, 2021, and will bring exciting offers and deals on smartphones, appliances, electronic items, smartwatches, earbuds and more. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to customers using HDFC Bank debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed several deals on Redmi 9A, Tecno Spark 7T, Galaxy Note 20 and Vivo smartphones. It is important to note that Amazon Prime Members will get early access to deals and discounts during the sale. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Preponed; Will Now Begin on October 3.

As per the Amazon India website, Redmi 9A with a 6.53-inch display, 5000mAh battery and Helio G25 SoC will available at Rs 6,799. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 featuring a powerful S pen, dynamic AMOLED Infinity display will be sold at Rs 44,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has been listed on Amazon India at Rs 69,999. Vivo V21e 5G will be made available at Rs 24,990. Vivo Y73 will be sold at Rs 20,990, Vivo X60 at Rs 34,990 and Vivo Y20G 2021 will be made available at Rs 13,990. Additionally, customers will also get up to 3,000 off on Vivo phones via exchange deals.

Tecno Spark 7T will go on sale at Rs 8,499. The device originally costs Rs 9,499. Moreover, Amazon will also reveal mega deals every day from 12 noon till October 1, 2021. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will also be launched during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Mega deals on iQOO phones will be revealed tomorrow. In addition to this, there will be up to 80 percent off on headphones and speakers, up to 60 percent on fitness bands, up to 45 percent off on tablets and 50 percent off on laptops.

