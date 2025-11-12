New Delhi, November 12: Amazon has reportedly laid off corporate employees in New York City as part of its global restructuring plan. As per reports, the job cuts are a segment of Amazon’s broader initiative to cut approximately 14,000 corporate positions globally.

As per a report of USA Today, the Amazon layoffs have hit New York City offices. Amazon has reportedly laid off 660 employees across nine offices in New York City, as part of its wider strategy to reduce around 14,000 corporate positions worldwide. Meta Layoffs Continue: Mark Zuckerberg’s Company Lays Off Around 600 Employees From Multiple AI-Related Divisions Amid Developing ‘Superintelligence’.

Amazon job cuts were disclosed through a filing on New York State’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) dashboard. The filing revealed that nearly 660 employees have been affected across nine Amazon offices in New York.

The company reportedly initiated these job cuts after announcing its largest round of layoffs since the pandemic. As per multiple reports, the recent Amazon layoffs reportedly took effect on November 8, 2025. It impacted Amazon offices located on 7th Avenue, 10th Avenue, and 34th Street in Manhattan.

In a press release on October 28, Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, announced to lay off around 14,000 roles. Galetti said, "The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs." Gameskart Layoffs: Bengaluru-Based Gaming Firm Lays Off Over 400 Employees So Far Amid RMG Ban in India, Says Report.

As per reports, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy addressed concerns regarding the layoffs during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call. Jassy clarified that the job cuts were not motivated by artificial intelligence (AI) or cost-reduction strategies. Jassy reportedly noted, "The announcement that we made a few days ago was not really financially driven, and it's not even really AI-driven, not right now at least."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (USA Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).