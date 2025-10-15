New Delhi, October 15: Amazon is reportedly planning to reduce its human resources workforce by up to 15% and further layoffs are expected in other divisions. The exact number of employees to be affected and the schedule for these job cuts have not been confirmed. The company has previously carried out layoffs earlier this year, which impacted teams in its consumer devices unit, Wondery podcast division, and Amazon Web Services. As per reports, Amazon is continuing to restructure its workforce to optimise operations across multiple business areas.

The layoffs reportedly reflect Amazon’s efforts to reduce employee expenses. The company is said to be investing heavily in AI products and infrastructure. These investments are aimed for internal operations and enterprise customers. Amazon has reportedly stated that it plans to spend over USD 100 billion in capital expenditures this year to expand its cloud services and AI data centres. Silent Layoffs Loom: Nearly 50,000 Employees in Indian IT Sector Likely To Lose Jobs by End of 2025 Amid AI Implementation and Business Growth, Says Report.

As per a report of Fortune, Amazon is preparing a new round of layoffs. The company’s human resources division, known internally as PXT or the People eXperience Technology team, is expected to face significant job cuts. Reports also suggest that other parts of Amazon’s core consumer business could be impacted as part of the restructuring.

Amazon’s PXT division, overseen by Senior Vice President Beth Galetti, employs over 10,000 employees globally. The upcoming job cuts are said to be a wider efficiency initiative led by CEO Andy Jassy, who took over from Jeff Bezos in 2021. Jassy previously managed the company’s largest-ever layoffs between late 2022 and 2023, reducing around 27,000 corporate positions. These job cuts represented a high single-digit percentage of Amazon’s office workforce. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 91,000 Employees Laid Off by 208 Companies; Intel, TCS, Microsoft and Wipro Among Top Firms Cutting Jobs.

As Amazon moves forward with layoffs in its corporate divisions, the company is simultaneously preparing for its annual holiday staff hiring. Amazon announced plans to recruit around 2,50,000 seasonal workers across its US-based warehouses and logistics operations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fortune), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).