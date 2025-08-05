Washington, August 5: Microsoft layoffs have affected more than 40 employees from Washington state. The latest round of job cuts has been implemented amid Microsoft's strong financial results and the company's heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI). This Microsoft layoffs announcement is different from the one in May as it is not part of strategy towards AI and performance.

In May 2025, Microsoft laid off over 6,000 employees and significantly reduced its global workforce. Among the affected employees were senior executives and leaders as well. Another round of layoffs was announced by Microsoft that eliminated a total of 9,000 positions in July 2025. However, this latest workforce reduction attempt has increased the total number of affected employees in Washington state. TCS Responds After Employee Seen Protesting and Sleeping on Footpath Outside Pune Office Over Alleged Salary Delay Went Viral.

Microsoft Layoffs in Washington State: Check Details

Microsoft's latest round of layoffs has affected a total of 3,160 employees in Washington state, according to a report published by Moneycontrol. It mentioned that a Microsoft spokesperson provided information about the job cuts, calling them 'small' and 'part of routine adjustments'. He said organisational and workforce changes were necessary and part of the regular business management. Microsoft aims to continue focusing on its strategic growth areas and achieve its long-term goals.

Microsoft Headcount Reduction, Total Job Cuts in 2025

According to the report, despite the layoffs, Microsoft continued focusing on hiring new talent. Microsoft's global headcount was 2,28,000 as of June 2025, the same as the previous year. So far, the layoffs have cut 15,000 employees from the global workforce as part of the company's strategy to use the resources and capital to develop AI. TCS Layoffs: Affected Employee Sleeping Outside Pune’s Sahyadri Park Office Since July 29, 2025 Over Unpaid Salary, Receiving No Updates From HR; Post Goes Viral.

Microsoft Growing, Investing in AI Amid Layoffs

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft posted strong financial performance this year, achieving record revenue and profit in its cloud and AI divisions. The tech giant already announced its plans to invest more than USD 30 billion in building AI infrastructure by September 2025. Since last year, the company has spent around USD 88 billion on artificial intelligence.

