Several Apple iPhone 12 Mini users are reporting a touchscreen issue on the lock screen. The problem faced by the users only seems to be there on the lock screen whenever the phone is inside a case with a screen protector on it. Due to this issue, The iPhone 12 Mini users reportedly are not able to access the camera, flashlight or swipe up to unlock the screen. The issue is reported to be a conductivity or grounding problem. However, Apple is yet to address the issue and there is no transparency about what gave rise to the touchscreen problem. Apple macOS Big Sur With Key Design Enhancements Officially Released: Report.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini users have complained about the same issue on Macrumors forums, Apple forums & Reddit. Some users have stated that touching something conductive such as the phone's frame or the camera lens resolves the issue. Once unlocked, the smartphone starts working smoothly. Users have also reported that the issue arises only when both screen protector & a case are on. So the temporary solution to this problem includes not putting a screen guard or a case. Probably, Apple will offer more clarity on the touchscreen issue & might offer a fix soon.

As a reminder, Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched last month & went on sale in India a few days ago. iPhone 12 Mini costs Rs 69,900 for the 64GB storage model whereas the 128GB & 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

