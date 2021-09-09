Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant will host its global event on September 14, 2021. The company is expected to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 13 Series along with Apple Watch Series 7. iPhone 13 Series will comprise iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. The launch event will commence at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via Apple's YouTube channel. Around 10 Million Consumers Plan To Buy iPhone 13 in the UK: Report.

For the past couple of months, we have heard speculations regarding the specifications and features of the iPhone 13 Series. Now, ahead of its launch, the pricing of the iPhone 13 Series have been leaked.

Apple Event 2021 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Wanna know what’s next? Tune in on September 14 at 10 a.m. PDT for a special #AppleEvent. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/GJUsLc9cuJ — Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2021

As per a report, iPhone 13 is likely to be priced from $799 (approximately Rs 58,600). iPhone 13 Mini model could be made available starting at $699 (approximately Rs 51,314) whereas the pro variant might be launched from $999 (approximately Rs 73,300). Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max could cost from $1,099 (approximately Rs 80,679).

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Svet Apple)

In terms of specifications, the Pro Max variant is likely to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz whereas the iPhone 13 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen. All models of the iPhone 13 Series will come powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro and Pro Max variants are likely to be coupled with up to 1TB of internal storage. Moreover, the iPhone 13 lineup is said to come with larger batteries and 25W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).