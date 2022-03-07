San Francisco: Apple is holding a hardware event on March 8 and the company is expected to reveal a new iPhone SE and refreshed iPad Air. The new iPhone SE is expected to start at $300 and have the A15 Bionic SoC at the helm, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has outlined his "predictions" for the new iPhone SE, reports GSMArena. Apple iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air 5 & New Mac Mini Likely To Be Launched on March 8 Event.

Kuo says the upcoming iPhone will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and three colours - white, black, and red. Kuo also said that the iPhone SE 2022 will enter mass production this month, and Apple is estimated to ship 25-30 million units of the smartphone in 2022.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

In addition, Apple is also planning a redesigned 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022. The new 27-inch iMac is expected to support ProMotion. The new 27-inch iMac is expected to be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that debuted in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).