San Francisco: After several iPhone 14 Pro users complained that it is producing blurry and shaking footage, tech giant Apple has confirmed that a fix is set to arrive next week for this issue. The tech giant is aware of a bug that is causing the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max cameras to shake and vibrate, according to an Apple spokesperson that spoke to MacRumors. Apple To Reportedly Rename ‘Pro Max’ Lineup With ‘Ultra’, iPhone 15 Ultra Likely To Arrive Next Year.

Recently, several users discovered that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The issue was causing video recorded using the camera within the apps to be unpublishable, due to the constant erratic movement.

Posts on social media, including Reddit claim there to be a lot of jitters, believed to be a shaking of the optical image stabilisation (OIS) system. In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 48MP Main camera has Apple's second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor, while the other uses an older and more conventional OIS system. Some users claimed that they could see and hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they used the third-party app's camera features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).