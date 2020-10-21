After a month of the launch of Apple Watch SE, users have started to face overheating issues with the device. The shipping of Watch SE started earlier this month providing a chance to the users to experience the watch. Reports have suggested that most of the complaints are coming from South Korea. Users faced the overheating issue after wearing the Apple Watch SE for a few days. Some users complained that the watch overheated while it was connected to the charger. Reddit posts between October 10 to October 19, 2020, observed that the Watch SE has some local defect which caused the overheating problem. Apple Unveils Watch Series 6 with Blood Oxygen Sensor in COVID-19 Time, Cheaper Watch SE, iPad Air with A14 Bionic Chip.

According to the new reports, Apple has reached out to three out of ten customers who faced this issue. Users were able to exchange or get a refund for the unit. Some users also noticed a yellow spot on the screen caused due to overheating. Apple is yet to announce an official statement about this unexpected issue.

Apple Watch SE (Photo Credits: Apple)

The Apple Watch SE is powered by the S5 processor that was also used in the Series 5 smartwatches. The smartwatch also features a speaker, a microphone & support for Siri with Walkie Talkie over Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Watch SE also gets an inbuilt GPS that can support running & other workouts without having an iPhone connected consistently. However, Apple's smartwatch lacks important features such as blood-oxygen-level monitor & the ECG that debuted on Watch Series 5.

