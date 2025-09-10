Motorola has announced its new sales ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 commencement. The company announced the "Moto Rush" sales event during which interested customers can buy smartphones from the lineups offered by Motorola. It includes Moto Edge 60 Pro, Moto Razr 60, and more with offers in Big Billion Days 2025 on September. The prices of these models will be revealed on September 12, 2025, but the sales will begin on September 22, 2025. Nothing OS 4.0 To Roll Out Soon With Refined Design and Improved Features, Announces Company.

Motorola Announces Moto Rush Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale

Get ready for the Big Billion Moto Rush. From the edge 60 Pro with its 1.5K Quad Curved Display to the iconic razr 60, Motorola is bringing unbeatable offers this Big Billion Days. Price reveal on 12 September | Sale starts 22 September on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 10, 2025

