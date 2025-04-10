San Francisco, April 10: OpenAI announced that it counter-sued tech billionaire Elon Musk for trying to slow down its operations and seizing control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit. Elon Musk and OpenAI have been in conflict for months over various issues. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk shared a verbal attack on social media platforms before accusing each other of something related to the company's business and open-sourcing AI models.

OpenAI developed ChatGPT, one of the early AI chatbots that gained popularity across the world within a short period. Following that, several companies started working on their AI models to capture a market share and attention of the users as Google launched Bard, then Gemini, Anthropic launched Claude, Perplexity AI launched 'Sonar' models and China's AI company launched DeepSeek R-1. Elon Musk's xAI recently launched Grok 3, surpassing benchmarks and offering better image generation and other features. Elon Musk’s Appeal to US President Donald Trump To Roll Back Tariffs ‘Unsuccessful’, Tesla CEO Clashes With Washington Officials on Migrant Visas, DOGE’s Approach on Govt Spending.

OpenAI Counter-Sued Elon Musk for Non-Stop Actions, Harassments

Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit. Today, we counter-sued to stop him. — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) April 9, 2025

OpenAI and xAI are rivals, and recently, it was reported that Elon Musk tried to buy OpenAI for USD 97.4 billion, which the company turned down. CEO Sam Altman stated, "OpenAI is not for sale". According to a report by Reuters, Elon Musk was counter-sued by OpenAI for a pattern of harassment, and the ChatGPT developer also asked the federal judges to stop him from any further "unlawful and unfair action". The report said that OpenAI encouraged that Elon Musk should be stopped from any further harassment over its future structure.

OpenAI and Elon Musk History

In 2015, OpenAI was founded by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman, and other individuals, including Trevor Blackwell, Vicki Cheung, Andrej Karpathy, John Schulman, Durk Kingma, Pamela Vagata, and Wojciech Zaremba. Elon Musk and Sam Altman headed the chair. Elon Musk left OpenAI before it became widely popular and, in 2023, started his own company, xAI. ‘Do Not Retaliate and You Will Be Rewarded’: White House Announces As Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs on All Countries, Raises 125% on China.

Elon Musk said that he wanted to keep OpenAI non-profit, and when it turned to for-profit, he started calling it out, leading to the current courtroom problems. Despite Musk's claims, OpenAI posted a blog on December 13, 2024, saying that Elon Musk wanted a for-profit company and had questioned the non-profit structure.

