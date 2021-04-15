New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, on Thursday announced that it has roped in Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana as its India brand ambassador for 2021. The partnership is expected to give a strong face to TECNO's brand philosophy ‘Stop at Nothing' to deliver innovative products of sensory excellence and bolster its position among smartphone consumers of New India in 2021. The actor will be seen spearheading the new TECNO SPARK 7 campaign launched in India on April 9 and will go on sale at Amazon on April 16. He will feature in campaigns across SPARK, POVA, CAMON smartphone series. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Mediatek G90T Chipset Launched in India at Rs 16,999.

"I am looking forward to this association with TECNO, a smartphone brand that has been trying to break barriers since its inception to provide true value to the Indian consumers. As an actor, I understand the importance of perfection and giving the best to our audiences," the Bollywood actor said in a statement. "TECNO has established itself as one of the leading smartphone brands in India with its consistency towards delivering excellent products with stylish designs and innovative features at the most competitive price. Associating with such a brand that stops at nothing to provide a great smartphone experience to its consumers is quite thrilling," he added.

We are excited and elated to announce that the charismatic and multifaceted superstar @ayushmannk has joined the #TECNO family as brand ambassador. We look forward to TECNO'S association with him on our journey to the TOP! Together, we will STOP AT NOTHING! #TECNOMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/9FoehYCf19 — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) April 15, 2021

As the youth icon of New India, Ayushmann has trail-blazed his way into Indian hearts, especially those coming from non-metros and small towns with his charismatic, uncompromising and relatable personality. His penchant to break barriers and carve a niche for himself resonate with TECNO's brand philosophy of never stop pursuing excellence.

"TECNO is known for its ‘ahead of the curve' approach and a product philosophy that believes in introducing ‘segment-first features to create greater accessibility for our consumers in the mid-budget category of New Bharat. In this journey, we felt that 'Ayushmann the personality', upholds our values the strongest," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile – India. "He epitomizes our intent to be uncompromising in our efforts to empower Indian citizens with feature-rich smartphones. I strongly believe this association will enable us to reach out to a wider base of consumers and further consolidate our position as a leading smartphone player in the segment," Talapatra added.

TECNO said it sees this association to complement this year's company initiative that aims to push the envelope of technology democratisation with innovative, new-age smartphones at aggressive price points.

