Call of Duty: Warzone Achieves Over 6 Million Active Players Within 24 Hours

Call of Duty: Warzone (Photo Credits: Call of Duty Official Website)

San Francisco, March 13: The new battle royale mode for Call of Duty called Warfare has seen over 6 million players joining within 24 hours of the game's release across various platforms. 2020 Call of Duty League Live Events Shifted To Online-only Competition Due To Coronavirus Outbreak.

"What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you - we're just getting started. #FreeCallofDuty," the company tweeted on Thursday.

According to Daniel Ahmad, Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, Fortnite's free-to-play battle royale reached 10 million players after two weeks which means Warzone is clearly doing well compared to its rivals. The free-to-play and cross platform experience, Call of Duty: Warzone, is available to download for free. One do not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone. Call Of Duty: Mobile Zombies Game Mode To Be Removed From March 25; Confirms Timi Studios.

Warzone is a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk, where up to 150 players will battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder. For owners of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone will replace the previously named 'Classified' panel in the Main Menu. Additionally, Call of Duty: Mobile earlier confirmed that Zombies mode will be removed from the game as of March 25, on account of the game's creators finding it to be lacking in quality.