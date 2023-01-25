Seoul, January 25 : South Korea's internet safety watchdog said on Wednesday a Chinese hacking group has launched a cyberattack against 12 South Korean academic institutions. The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) said the attackers hacked into the websites of 12 institutions Sunday, which included some departments of Jeju University and the Korea National University of Education. FBI Accuses North Korean Government-Backed Hackers for $100 Million Crypto Heist in 2022.

Most of the 12 websites, including that of the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy, were still unavailable for access, reports Yonhap news agency. KISA said the Chinese hacking group had warned of a cyberattack against multiple S. Korean agencies, including KISA. But the internet watchdog's site was not affected, it said.

The Chinese hacking group, identifying itself as the Cyber Security Team, claimed it had successfully compromised the computer networks of 70 South Korean educational institutions around the Lunar New Year holiday that ran from Saturday to Tuesday. The group also warned that it will disclose 54 gigabytes of data it claimed to have stolen from South Korea's government and public institutions. Uttar Pradesh: Rs 21.2 Crore Sent to Dubai Via Cryptocurrency in Prayagraj.

The Ministry of Science and ICT asked government agencies and individuals to stay vigilant against rising hacking threats. Science Minister Lee Jong-ho visited the Korea Internet Security Center on Tuesday to check on the security posture against possible cyberattacks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).