After Black Friday, its time for Cyber Monday, and plenty of deals and offers are already here. This year's Cyber Monday sale falls on December 2, 2020, in the US. Customers who couldn't avail the discounted offers during the Black Friday Sale 2020, this is another opportunity to get your hands on several items at the best price. This Cyber Monday Sale 2020 brings massive discounts on smartphones, headphones, smartwatches & laptops via Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Leesa, Brooklinen, B&H. To save your precious time, we have picked some of the best deals & offers from this Cyber Monday Sale 2020. Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Headphones, Electronics, Accessories & More.

Apple iPhone 12:

During the Cyber Monday Sale 2020, AT&T customers can save $700 on the new Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12. To qualify for this deal, customers will have to purchase the iPhone 12 device on AT&T's 30-month leasing plan, subscribe to an AT&T unlimited plan & trade-in an eligible phone.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple AirPods Pro:

If you are looking to buy AirPods Pro, then Cyber Monday Sale 2020 is the best time. AirPods Pro is listed at $169 on Walmart. These AirPods Pro originally cost Rs $249. Apple AirPods Pro comes with a clean, neutral sound with stellar connectivity & effective noise cancellation feature that acts as an ideal combination with the all-new iPhone 12 smartphone. Best Buy has listed the AirPods at $199 on its website.

Apple AirPods Pro (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple Watch SE 44mm:

Apple Watch SE 44mm model is listed at $259 on B&H. Customers purchasing the Watch SE will not only get $20 off but also receive a free Apple Watch accessory worth of $19.95, that sums up to $40 on an Apple product. In addition to this, Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm) will be available on Amazon.com at $409 during the Cyber Monday Sale 2020 which originally is priced for $429.

Apple Watch SE (Photo Credits: Apple)

HP Chromebook 14-inch:

HP Chromebook 14-inch will be offered at $149 on Best Buy. The Chromebook originally costs $289 that features a 14-inch HD+ display, a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM & 32GB of flash memory. In addition to this, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that is originally priced at $849 will be sold at $599 with Windows 10 built-in & a great display.

HP Chromebook 14-inch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Moreover, devices such as Moto G7, Moto G Power, OnePlus 8 Pro, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Google Pixel 5G, Pixel 4, Fitbit Versa 2, Ticwatch Pro 2020, Garmin Legacy Hero Captain America, JBL Live 650BTNC, Bose SoundLink II, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Galaxy Buds Plus will be offered at a discounted price during this Cyber Monday Sale 2020.

