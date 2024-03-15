New Delhi, March 15: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and former managing director of fintech firm BharatPe, to take down his tweets against the company and its officials within 48 hours. The court also told Ashneer to delete his tweet in which he called Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the BharatPe Board and former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, as “petty people”.

Ashneer had posted on X that, “The SBI Chairman seems to be 'petty people'. And something very wrong at their core. I learnt it the hard way. So did SC.” The court directed that tweets and posts made by Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover “should be taken down within 48 hours”. ⁠The court observed that Ashneer continued to post defamatory posts about BharatPe and its officials and directors, “despite several court orders restraining Ashneer as well as his own previous undertaking.” Paytm Payments Bank Deadline: RBI’s Deadline on PPBL Ends Today, Here Are Key Changes Coming Into Effect From Tomorrow.

Ashneer’s social media posts were violative of the letter and spirit of the previous orders of the court and the said undertaking, the court noted. Ashneer has earlier written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), asking the Central Bank to initiate an investigation into the shareholding of BharatPe. Byju’s Legal Battle: US Court Orders Edtech Giant To Freeze ‘USD 533 Million’ Owed to Lenders.

Earlier this week, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) dismissed Ashneer’s challenge to its jurisdiction on its power to decide on the claw back of his shares in the fintech unicorn BharatPe he co-founded.

