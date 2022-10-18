Dhanteras 2022 is around the corner and as usual 'PhonePe' has announced offers on gold and silver purchases as a part of its Golden Days campaign. As a reminder, Dhanteras is considered an auspicious time to buy anything, but most people, especially in India purchase gold and silver. This Dhanteras, customers purchasing gold via PhonePe will get a cashback of up to Rs 2,500, whereas customers purchasing silver will get a cashback of Rs 500. PhonePe Launches Online Dispute Resolution Feature for UPI.

The company has announced that customers who pay for their gold or silver purchases - digital, coins or bars between September 26 and October 26, 2022, are eligible for the cashback offer. Customers can also choose to get doorstep delivery for high-quality silver and gold coins and bars.

Here's how to purchase gold/silver on PhonePe.

1. Open your PhonePe app and tap on the wealth icon located at the bottom.

2. Click on the gold/silver icon, as per your preference and then tap on 'Start Accumulating' or 'Buy More Gold'.

3. You can click on any gold/silver coins below if you desire to purchase them and have them delivered to your doorstep.

4. Enter the amount, hit 'Proceed and click on 'Proceed to Pay' to successfully purchase gold/silver.

