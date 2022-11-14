San Francisco, Nov 14: Elon Musk has refused to hire former T-Mobile CEO and President John Legere as the Twitter CEO, after the latter offered to run daily affairs at the micro-blogging platform.

Legere is known to successfully reboot the culture at T-Mobile. Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Now Sacks 4,400 Contractual Workers Without Notifying, Says Report.

"Hi @elonmusk, maybe I should run @Twitter. You can stop managing daily business, and 'content moderation' and then support product/technology, let someone else 'run' @Twitter," Legere tweeted late on Sunday.

"I'm expensive but so is what you paid for Twitter (please be leadership example of how to tweet)," he added.

Musk firmly replied in one word: "No."

Legere previously worked for AT&T, Dell, Global Crossing, and is on the CTIA board of directors. Mass Layoffs: Sacked Tech Employees Find It Difficult To Get Jobs As Companies Freeze Hiring Amid Global Slowdown.

He resigned as CEO following the approval of the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Meanwhile, Twitter under Musk has courted several controversies in the last 10-12 days, like growth of fake verified accounts and several flip-flop on product enhancement front.