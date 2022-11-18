San Francisco, November 18: After hundreds of employees resigned from the company ahead of the deadline, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he is not "super" worried about the mass resignations as the best employees are staying.

Musk made the comment when a user asked him: "What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn't it kinda run itself?" "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," he replied. Twitter Breaking? Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging Site at Risk of Suffering Global Outage As Hundreds of Employees Resign, Users Start Experiencing Issues.

Elon Musk's Tweet After Hundreds of Employees Quit Twitter:

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

On Musk's tweet, a user commented: "Why would anyone want to work for Elon's low pay," while another said: "Thank you Elon for exposing all the trash Twitter employees and bring back the real-valued ones!" Later, Musk tweeted: "And we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol." Elon Musk Shares This Meme As Mass Resignations Hit Twitter Triggering Fear of Global Outage.

Recently, hundreds of employees had resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Musk to either agree to his "extremely hardcore" way of work or quit the company.

Several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline (US time) to meet Musk's new work criteria. The company had around 3,000 employees leave after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2022 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).