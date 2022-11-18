Several Twitter employees are estimated to be exiting the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. The departures include many engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages, raising questions about the stability of the platform amid the loss of employees. The version of the Twitter app used by employees began slowing down. Twitter to Enable Organizations to Identify Which Other Accounts Associated With Them, Says Elon Musk

Twitter Breaking?

Twitter is reportedly at risk of breaking as soon as tonight pic.twitter.com/skc5F6HPU5 — UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 18, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Users are reporting that twitter is having issues with tweets being unavailable or being extremely slow to load with number of reports continuing to rise pic.twitter.com/hiZPYl7Txw — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 18, 2022

Hearing from multiple employees that the odds of Twitter breaking in the near future are very high. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 17, 2022

