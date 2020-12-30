Facebook-owned WhatsApp will stop working on many older phones running on Android and iOS from January 1, 2021. The social media giant will be ending WhatsApp support for smartphones that are still running on an outdated version of the operating system. This means that several iPhones & Android users will not be able to use WhatsApp messenger on their phones after December 31, 2020. Happy New Year 2021 Wishes And Messages: Here’s How to Send WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs to Friends & Family Members.

Here’s the list of all smartphones running on Android and iPhones that will lose support for WhatsApp starting next year. Some reports suggest that iPhones running on OS older than iOS 9 and Android smartphones that run on OS earlier than Android 4.0.3 will not support WhatsApp after the above-mentioned date. All iPhones including iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S will lose support for the messaging app. Similarly, phone users of HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr and Samsung Galaxy S2 will not able to use WhatsApp from next year.

If you are an iPhone user and don't know which operating system does your phone runs on then head over to 'Settings' > 'General' > 'Information' > 'Software' and 'Operating System'. Android users can go to 'Settings' > 'About Phone' and 'Operating System'. Most users who own Android and iPhones run on the new operating system. So the end of WhatsApp support should not be a problem for them. The support page of the WhatsApp platform suggests users to use the latest version of OS to relish all the new features being launched on the platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).