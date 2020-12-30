The year 2020 started with the Unprecedented pandemic that made living life pretty hard for people all across the world. As the new year 2021 is around the corner, we should accept the reality that with every passing year, we should leave behind the bad mistakes, memories and move on. We hope that this new year will begin with fresh, positive vibes & everyone is excited about it. During any festival or happy moments, people tend to send new year wishes, messages, videos, stickers, GIFs via WhatsApp & other social media apps. Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Santa Claus GIFs And SMS to Send on the Festive Occasion.

If you are looking for the best Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers to wish friends and family members, then you are in the right place. WhatsApp only offers few basic festival based stickers in the app but for next level GIFs, Emojis you will have to install third-party apps. Here's how you can download & send them.

1. Head over to Google Play Store and type 'New Year 2021 Stickers for WhatsApp'.

2. The search results will display a lot of results, you can choose whichever you like but we recommend you to install the 'Happy New Year 2021 Stickers' app.

Happy New Year 2021 Stickers (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

3. After the download, open the app and you will find a total of six New Year 2021 sticker packs.

4. You can check out every sticker pack, stickers inside them by opening the pack, to add stickers to your WhatsApp, hit on 'Add to WhatsApp' and tap on the '+' icon situated at the right side of the stickers.

Happy New Year 2021 Stickers (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

5. You will get a confirmation message asking if you would like to add the selected stickers to WhatsApp, click on 'Yes' and all the stickers inside that pack will be added to your WhatsApp.

6. To check the added stickers, open WhatsApp chat of the person to whom you want to send, tap on the smiley icon on the typing bar and then head over to stickers' section.

7. You will be able to see all the stickers that you added via a third-party app

8. To send GIFs, go to Giphy.com where you will find a lot of new year GIFs

Happy New Year GIFs (Photo Credits: Giphy)

9. To send any GIF that you like, click on it, open it, hit on 'Copy Link' and copy the 'HTML5 Video' link.

Happy New Year GIFs (Photo Credits: Giphy)

10. Go to your WhatsApp and paste this video link in the chatbox that you would like to send and hit 'send'.

