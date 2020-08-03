Flipkart, the E-commerce giant is organising Big Savings Day sale in India from August 6. During the sale, many mobile phones will be offered with massive discounts. Some deals of older flagship smartphones have already been revealed on the Flipkart website. Flipkart has listed iPhone XR & iPhone SE with some price cuts. In addition to this, other premium Android mobiles get massive discounts. The sale will commence from August 6 at midnight & will last until August 10. So if you wish to purchase a premium handset, then Flipkart Big Savings day will be the best time as there are some great offers & discounts on mobile phones. Here's the list of smartphones that get notable discounts. Flipkart Acquires Walmart India, to Launch Flipkart Wholesale for B2B Segment in August.

Apple iPhone XR:

iPhone XR was launched in India two years ago at Rs 52,500. Interested customers can now get the device at Rs 44,999 during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart has also revealed no-cost EMI offers to start from Rs 7,500 per month. In terms of specifications, the mobile comes with a 6.1-inch LCD multi-touch display, a 12MP single rear camera, a 7MP front shooter & much more.

Apple iPhone SE:

iPhone SE was launched in India this April. The mobile device comes with a 4.7-inch widescreen LCD multi-touch display with a resolution of 1334x750 pixels, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 7MP front snapper. The handset comes in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB and is powered by A13 Bionic Chip. The 64GB model will be made available for Rs 36,999, which is approximately a discount of Rs 5,500. Flipkart has not announced whether this is a direct price cut or an EMI offer.

Redmi K20 Pro:

Xiaomi owned Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 20MP pop-up selfie shooter, a 4000mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is one of the best Android phones to buy for less than Rs 30,000. The base variant of Redmi K20 Pro- 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage will be offered at Rs 22,999. Redmi K20 will also be available at a starting discounted price of Rs 19,999.

Oppo Reno 2 F:

Oppo Reno 2 F will get a discount of Rs 4,000 slashing the price down to Rs 17,990. Reno 2 F comes powered by MTK MT6771V with Mali-G72 GPU. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch multi-touch capacitive AMOLED screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, a 16MP front pop-up shooter. The smartphone comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery & with up to 8GB of RAM, 256Gb of internal storage.

Realme X2 Pro:

Realme X2 Pro was launched in India last year. The device sports a 6.5-inch dew-drop display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup with 20X hybrid zoom, a 16MP front camera. The mobile device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset mated with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. Realme X2 Pro 8GB & 128GB model will be sold at Rs 28,999. The regular price of this model is Rs 31,999.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom:

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom was launched in the Indian market last year. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at Rs 26,990 during the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale. The phone gets a 6.65-inch capacitive multi-touch display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie snapper. The device comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM & 256Gb of internal storage.

