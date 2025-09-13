Mumbai, September 13: The Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D figurines generation trend has become viral on social media platforms. People have been posting AI images of film stars, politicians, YouTubers, gods, public figures and themselves on X, Instagram, Facebook and various other platforms. Just like the Ghibli trend that became a widespread trend across many platforms, the Gemini Nano Banana figurines trend has taken over the internet.

Politicians, film stars, influencers and people with large fan followings also started posting 3D AI figurines generated using Google's latest AI Tool called 'Nano Banana'. It creates realistic action-figure-like photos after users give a specific prompt aimed at getting the desired result. Viral 3D Figurine Trend: How To Create 3D Models Free With Nano Banana Aka Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.

What is the Gemini Nano Banana Tool? How to Access It?

Google launched its Nano Banana tool, officially called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, on August 26, 2025. The free-to-use tool can be accessed by Google AI Studio and the Gemini app. It allows users to create their personalised 3D AI figurine. Google Gemini free users can generate up to 100 images per day. On the other hand, Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra users can generate 1,000 images. Check out the steps below to access the Nano Banana 3D AI figurine generation tool.

Download the Gemini App or access the Google AI Studio

Upload an image that you want to turn into a 3D AI figurine.

Your base image must be well-lit and detailed.

Enter a prompt describing the figurine scale, base, and packaging.

Now, ask the Gemini app to generate the preview of the 3D figurine.

Try to adjust the final result by changing size , colour or trying out other variations.

Here is a sample prompt offered by Google to try out: "Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base." Discord App Used by Gen Z Protesters To ‘Vote’ on Nepal’s Next PM: What It Is and How It Works.

Additionally you can add. "The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectable figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).