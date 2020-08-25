Gionee officially made its re-entry into the Indian market by launching a new Gionee Max smartphone. The new budget smartphone from Gionee is priced at Rs 5,999. The Gionee Max phone will be made available for online sale via Flipkart. As a reminder, the smartphone was teased online ahead of its launch, revealing a few key details. The main highlights of the phone are 5000 mAh battery, 6.1-inch HD+ Max display screen, 2GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. It is important to note that the phone comes in a single storage configuration - 2GB + 16GB. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards. Gionee Max Smartphone With 5000 mAh Battery To Be Launched in India on August 25: Report.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the budget handset from Gionee sports a 6.1-inch FullView Dewdrop display with HD+ resolution. It also gets a 2.5D curved glass display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core spreadtrum 9863A chipset clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone also supports up to 256GB external memory via microSD card. The phone is backed by a massive 5.000mAh battery.

Gionee Max (Photo Credits: Gionee India)

Say hello to the all-new #Gionee MAX! It comes with 5000mAh Battery, 15.46cm (6.1) HD+ Screen, 2.5D Curved Glass and much more to give you a max experience at an unbelievable price! Gionee MAX ke saath ab zindagi hogi max! Check it out: https://t.co/Aebg5yZHOH#productlaunch pic.twitter.com/5HbHVHalPo — Gionee India (@GioneeIndia) August 25, 2020

For photography, the phone packs dual cameras consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a digital lens. At the front, there is a 5MP sensor for video calls and selfies, which is housed in a dewdrop notch. The company claims that the phone offers 28 days of standby time, 24 hours of music, 42 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming and 9+ hours for watching movies.

Gionee Max (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Chinese smartphone has been inactive from an action in the Indian market for over one year. The Indian wing of the Gionee was acquired by Karbon Mobile's holding entity - Jaina Group. Since 2018, JIPL group has been managing the brand. It is almost a year since the company launched the Gionee F9 Plus smartphone in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).