New Delhi, March 20 : Homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore on Monday announced the launch of its aspirational smartwatch -- 'Vogue' with a large 1.95-inch Always-on display at an affordable price of Rs 1,999.

The smartwatch comes available in three colour options -- Black, Orange and White. It will be available for purchase from March 2023 on the company's official website and online store.

"It is a trendy smartwatch with an eye-catching design and packs all the modern features young tech enthusiasts look for at a budget-friendly price. Gizmore is known for its premium quality affordable smartwatches, and with Vogue, we are looking at cementing our position even further," Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said in a statement.

Gizmore Vogue is aesthetically designed and not just appealing but extremely lightweight and comfortable. The metal casing and a square dial add to its premium look and feel. With a 91 per cent body-to-screen ratio, it offers a bigger edge-to-edge display with a better form factor, the company said.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers a split-screen view for the shortcut menu, plus the Always-on display screen offers 600 nits of brightness, making it easy to use even in harsh sunlight.

Gizmore Vogue supports over 100 watch faces, enabling users to customise their watch completely as per their choice. Further, the smartwatch comes equipped with a rotating dial, making it super easy and convenient to navigate the menu.

It has two dedicated buttons -- one for power on and off and second to view recent tasks, which is a unique feature and shortcut to reach on the last opened application.

The smartwatch offers a GPS trajectory feature which allows users to track all their activity and share it with friends and family via the Vfit app. The built-in sensors let users accurately capture the data and make healthy life choices.

The smartwatch also has all the essential trackers and allows users to monitor their heart rate, SpO2 levels, menstrual cycle, and sleep cycle and even gives meditation, sedentary and dehydration reminders, the company said.

Gizmore Vogue is an advanced Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a 5.1 Bt version that comes with a better experience and is very convenient to talk on the watch itself.

This feature allows users to seamlessly answer or reject calls and listen to music on their Gizmore Vogue. The smartwatch is IP67 certified, which makes it immune to accidental spills, sweat and dust, and also supports Apple Siri and Google voice assistants.

Gizmore Vogue has a large battery that can easily last ten days on a single charge and supports wireless charging and gives two days' backup while on call, according to the company.

The company has recently partnered with Optiemus Electronics Limited (a homegrown electronics manufacturing company) to manufacture around 1 million smartwatches in the next 12 months.

