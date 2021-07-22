New Delhi, July 22: Several online platforms, from OTTs to food delivering apps, faced outages on Thursday across the globe. Users were not being able to access various internet-based services including those of Zomato, Sony LIV, Paytm, Disney+Hotstar among others. The services have however resumed now. Several websites across the world were also down making it difficult for users to access them. Following the outage, Akamai, internet infrastructure provider confirmed through Twitter that it is facing 'severe disruption'.

Akamai tweeted, "Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes." It added, "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated." Zomato Down: Users Flood Twitter With Funny Jokes, Memes As Online Food Delivering Platform Crashes One Day Ahead of IPO. Tweet By Akamai Technologies: We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

Major Websites Down:

Major websites including HSBC bank, British Airways and PlayStation network hit by global outage https://t.co/iSG98pDSoK — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 22, 2021

American Express, Amazon Face Outages:

Dozens of websites were reported to be offline or slow to load on Thursday. The outage included financial firms like American Express and Chase, retailers like Amazon and Home Depot and travel companies like Delta Air Lines and Expedia. https://t.co/v1A0de9VDk — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 22, 2021

Akamai Technologies, internet infrastructure provider, has further clarified that the disruption was not a result of cyber attack on its platform. It added that it continuing to monitor the situation.

Sites of financial institutions such as American Express, HSBC bank were also down. Several others including those of British Airways, PlayStation were also offload or slow to load. According to DownDetector, several sites including Steam and PSN, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Zomato, Amazon, and Paytm were affected by the disruption.

