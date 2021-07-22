Zomato Down: Users Flood Twitter With Funny Jokes, Memes As Online Food Delivering Platform Crashes One Day Ahead of IPO.
Zomato down a day before listing .. something cooking #ZomatoDown
— Srivatsa Katta (@vatsakatta) July 22, 2021
Seems Everyone is Busy With IPO Allotment
Seems everyone is busy with IPO allotment #zomatodown @zomato pic.twitter.com/u5N0SzmrV2
— Himanshu Sharma (@HimanshS) July 22, 2021
Twitterati Says He was Ordering For IPO Celebrations
Prior to IPO
Zomato is down ??
Ordered for celeberation of allotments.@zomatoin @deepigoyal pic.twitter.com/68d5r48RVJ
— Deltvixx (@deltvixx) July 22, 2021
User Asking For Shareholders Discount
Dear Zomato,
Please don’t let me down, this is the first IPO I’ve been allotted.
PS : Now give me a Shareholder discount. 😂#zomato #zomatoIPO@zomato @zomatoin pic.twitter.com/PzVVdR6GYT
— Parichith (@Parichith1) July 22, 2021
