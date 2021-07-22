Zomato Down: Users Flood Twitter With Funny Jokes, Memes As Online Food Delivering Platform Crashes One Day Ahead of IPO.

Seems Everyone is Busy With IPO Allotment

Twitterati Says He was Ordering For IPO Celebrations

User Asking For Shareholders Discount

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).