Zomato Down: Users Flood Twitter With Funny Jokes, Memes As Online Food Delivering Platform Crashes One Day Ahead of IPO.

Zomato down a day before listing .. something cooking #ZomatoDown — Srivatsa Katta (@vatsakatta) July 22, 2021

Seems Everyone is Busy With IPO Allotment

Twitterati Says He was Ordering For IPO Celebrations

Prior to IPO Zomato is down ?? Ordered for celeberation of allotments.@zomatoin @deepigoyal pic.twitter.com/68d5r48RVJ — Deltvixx (@deltvixx) July 22, 2021

User Asking For Shareholders Discount

Dear Zomato, Please don’t let me down, this is the first IPO I’ve been allotted. PS : Now give me a Shareholder discount. 😂#zomato #zomatoIPO@zomato @zomatoin pic.twitter.com/PzVVdR6GYT — Parichith (@Parichith1) July 22, 2021

