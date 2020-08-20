New Delhi, August 20: Google's email service, Gmail, is facing disruption in service since Thursday morning, affecting some users in various parts of the world. The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.

According to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail". Gmail is Down, So Of Course Netizens Report Outage on Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes! Check Hilarious Reactions As Users Are Unable to Send Emails, Attach Files and More.

In an update, it said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by August 20, 1330 hours (IST), detailing when we expect to resolve the problem".

As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected.