Stop presses! No, literally, stop it, because it’s not just with you but a lot of people across the world. Gmail is down, and users are unable to attach documents and login to accounts. As usual, people have flocked to Twitter, which is now the world’s favourite complaint board. As the mailing service went down, users began to report the outage on Twitter with funny memes jokes, for an obvious reason—to cope with humour. Netizens have mixed feelings about Gmail being inaccessible, especially when you have to rely on such services, during a pandemic, when work from home is a ‘new thing.’ As Gmail services are down, below in this article, let us check the hilarious reactions as Twitter is filled with funny memes and jokes. #2020WorstYear Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter Will Bring a Smile on Your Face As You Cope-Up With Devastating News Updates From Around the World.

Gmail is suffering a massive outage, and it is ongoing for many users worldwide. Some complained that they could not send any attachments or documents while a few others reported that they have not been able to login at all. According to popular tracking outage portal, Down Detector, user reports indicate that Google is having problems since 1:16 am EDT. The emailing service in its status page confirmed the disruption and stated, “We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.”

Meanwhile, users tackle technical glitch using humour, like always. Gmail down funny memes and jokes have taken over Twitter with netizens complaining how they are unable to work on Gmail. Let us check the funniest reactions of all.

Check Tweets:

Global gmail outage. Can’t send attachments. Tweeting will solve this problem! #Gmail pic.twitter.com/0A9A9TAmkZ — Anand Reddy (@AnandSReddy) August 20, 2020

Hahaha

It's With Everyone!

I m facing problem in gmail whats wrong going anyone tell #Gmail from 1 hr i m trying but same happening. pic.twitter.com/Ehq1PxDM25 — akash yadav (@akashya90366864) August 20, 2020

We Envy You!

Oh No!

#Gmail down 🙄 can’t send mails or attach files 😟 pic.twitter.com/1m5yPZdyDH — enaz ahamed (@enaz_ahamed) August 20, 2020

LOL

#Gmail not working trending on twitter as if one tweet will make gmail start working.#Gmail account on twitter be like : pic.twitter.com/waLSMgUo9q — Sanjana Waytohunt (@waytohunt1) August 20, 2020

It Will Be Fixed Soon

After messaging client that i have sent attachments on #Gmail Client: pic.twitter.com/8dl3RQuZtF — Khane me kya hai (@kshitiz_ajmera) August 20, 2020

ROFL

Great!

This Never Gets Old

Waiting for #Gmail to upload my data & send it. pic.twitter.com/kAKVfAofJu — Shyam Mana (@iam_shyam08) August 20, 2020

This is not the first time, when Gmail suffered a global outage. Last month too, the mail service went down, and users in a similar manner flooded twitter with funny memes and jokes. Let us hope; it gets fixed soon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).