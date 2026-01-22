London, January 22: Google and the non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Gemini artificial intelligence models into a suite of new learning tools. Revealed at the British Educational Training and Technology (Bett) conference, the collaboration aims to address academic gaps in reading and writing for middle and high school students through AI-driven guidance rather than automated answer generation.

The partnership focuses on grounding technology in learning science, with tools designed to assist educators rather than replace them. Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy, noted that school district leaders identified literacy as a primary challenge for students performing behind grade level. The new tools are intended to automate feedback and comprehension checks, allowing teachers to dedicate more time to direct student support. Amazon Web Services Announces Multi-Year Partnership With OpenAI To Power ChatGPT and Agentic AI Workloads Leveraging Its Infrastructure.

Google Gemini Khan Academy Integration

Starting today, Khan Academy is rolling out its Writing Coach tool, which utilises Gemini’s most capable models to guide students through outlining, drafting, and refining their essays. Unlike traditional AI chatbots that generate full text, this tool acts as an interactive mentor for grades 5 through 12. It supports various formats, including persuasive, expository, and literary analysis essays, providing adaptive feedback to help students overcome writer's block.

Later this year, the organisation will launch a Reading Coach powered by the same technology. This tool will allow teachers to assign interactive texts where the AI asks students questions to ensure comprehension. The system is designed to provide teachers with class-level insights and specific recommendations based on individual student performance.

AI Powered Learning Tools 2026

The initiative also extends to Schoolhouse.world, a peer-to-peer tutoring platform co-founded by Sal Khan. The platform has introduced an AI session simulator that allows human tutors to practice with virtual student profiles before engaging with real learners. This background application of AI aims to build tutor confidence and empathy through post-session coaching and feedback. BCCI Ropes in Google's Gemini As AI Partner for IPL in a Three-Year Deal Worth INR 270 Crore Ahead of 2026 Edition.

Google and Khan Academy stated that their shared vision is to ensure AI serves as a rigorous, supportive presence in the classroom. By focusing on the "process of learning" rather than simply delivering finished products, the partnership seeks to scale personalised education while maintaining human-to-human connection. The tools are currently being rolled out in the United States, with broader implementation expected as the beta phases conclude.

