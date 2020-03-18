Google Cloud Next '20: Digital Connect Gets Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Google (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, March 18: Google has indefinitely delayed even its digital-only Cloud Next conference next month amid the growing new coronavirus pandemic. Google earlier announced to turn its event into Google Cloud Next '20: Digital Connect' -- a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting attendees to Next '20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital ask an expert' sessions with Google teams. Google Has Taken Down Thousands of Misinformative Coronavirus Videos From YouTube; Confirms Sundar Pichai.

Now, the tech giant said it will be postponing the event indefinitely "out of concern for the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, and based on recent decisions made by the federal and local governments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The company says it is "fully committed to bringing Google Cloud Next '20: Digital Connect to life, but will hold the event when the timing is right." Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Building Website to Self-Check Symptoms of COVID-19, Says Donald Trump.

The company has said it would refund attendees both the cost of tickets for the event and hotel stays. According to The Verge, it appears the decision is related to "shelter in place" order instituted for the San Francisco Bay Area. US President Donald Trump has also advised citizens to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. Google has also cancelled its biggest tech event -- I/O developer conference -- in May owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.