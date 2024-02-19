Mumbai, February 18: Google India on Sunday said there is immense potential with the surge of AI for a country as vast as India as AI can be the catalyst that turns the advantage into actual cutting-edge enterprise for the entrepreneurs. At the inaugural edition of ‘Mumbai Tech Week', Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & VP, Google India, said that the resurgent ambition of India, on the world stage as well as socially, “provides just the right temperature for India to embrace this technology and create examples for the world.”

“As Google, it's definitely a future that we’re committed to building together with India,” Gupta told the gathering. Generative AI has caught the popular imagination in the last one year. “But its tremendous capabilities are far greater than what the popular discourse has been about. AI, today, has the potential to translate content into hundreds of languages in a short time. English need no longer be the internet’s primary language,” said Gupta. AI-Focused Trip: Indian Founders of Venture Capital Fund Peak XV Meet Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

It can turn text to video in seconds, surmounting the challenge of literacy. “And the most profound part for me is that these possibilities will be equally available for a large, asset-heavy business, or a single room startup with just 2 laptops and some ambition as their starting capital,” Gupta added. MIT Engineers in US Develop Tiny ‘Anti-Tampering’ ID Tag That Can Reveal if an Item Is Real or Fake.

He said that the discourse around Indian startups is quickly becoming less about valuations and more about long-term value creation. “Digital Public infrastructure like UPI and CoWin have become global case studies for the ingenuity with which they made tech work for the user, rather than forcing the user to work with the tech,” he noted.

