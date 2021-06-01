Google Photos new storage policy comes into effect today. Last year, Google had announced a change in its storage policy for Google Photos. The company had announced that 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google account will also include Google Photos. So any high-quality photos and videos that you backup will count towards the free 15GB of storage. With the change in its storage policy, Google aims to keep pace with the growing demand for storage and build Google Photos for the future. It is important to note that users who own Pixel 5 or earlier phones are exempted from the new storage policy. Google Photos Unlimited Free Storage Ends on June 1, 2021; Check Cloud Storage Plans, Best Alternatives & More Here.

So if your Google storage is out of space and you need more space to save your images, then you should delete all the unwanted, low quality, unnecessary blurry images and videos. If you want to keep all of your images, videos then you will require a paid subscription plan. Let's take a look at several Google One paid plans.

Google One Plans (Photo Credits: Google One)

100GB Storage Plan:

Google One's base plan offers 100GB of storage at a price of Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 per year. In this plan, users will also get access to Google experts, an option to add family members and extra member benefits.

200GB Storage Plan:

The second plan offers 200GB of storage at Rs 200 per month or Rs 2,100 per year. Under this plan, users also get extra member benefits, an option to add family members and access to Google experts.

2TB Storage Plan:

This plan costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,500 per year for 2TB of storage. Users opting for this plan will get similar features as that of 100GB and 200GB plans which includes an option to add family members, access to Google experts and extra member benefits.

