Google, the American tech giant, officially launched the Pixel 6a smartphone during its I/O event on Wednesday. The smartphone will be available for pre-order in the US from July 21. Google is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the Pixel 6a smartphone in other markets, including India. Google Pixel 6a Likely To Debut in May 2022: Report.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core Google Tensor chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

It gets a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 12 OS. Coming to the pricing, the Google Pixel 6a is priced at $449 (approximately Rs 34,800).

