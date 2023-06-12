New Delhi, June 12: The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to launch towards the end of this year. These will be the successors of Google’s current flagship smartphones - the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have been churning the rumour mills for some time now, and as per the latest leaks, the models will be endowed with significant camera upgrades. Samsung Confirms Its Unpacked Event To Be Held in Seoul in July, To Witness New Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 Unveiling.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Expected Camera Details

As per the latest leaked reports, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series will get upgraded cameras, featuring Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor that is a 50-MP unit and offers the capability of up to 100MP imaging. This large sensor captures more light to offer enhanced low-light photography experience.

The Staggered HDR support is also supposed to be there to reduce the delay between the frames in HDR and thwart ghosting and offer smoother faster captures. The current Pixel 7 phones already feature the HDR+. So, the Pixel 8 series is supposed to make it far better. YouTube’s Video Content Preferred Over TikTok by Kids Under 12 In US, Says Report.

The Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to come with 64MP Sony IMX787 ultrawide sensor, while the Pixel 8 is thought to get the Sony IMX386 ultrawide snapper with better zooming capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro is also said to get a new 8×8 ToF VL53L8 sensor, which should offer much better autofocus.

The Google Pixel 8 series is also expected to get software updates for its cameras. A new Adaptive Torch feature is expected to be offered with automatic flash adjustment to prevent burnt images. A Segmentation AWB utilizing AI capabilities is expected to be present.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).